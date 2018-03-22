 »   »   » Radhika Apte Shares Her Weirdest Audition: Reveals, She Was Asked To Do Phone S*x For 'Dev D'

Radhika Was Told To Do Phone S*x

She reveals, "The weirdest audition was when I had to have phone sex for Dev D. I had to tie my hair or eat a lollipop or something.

And I used to live in Pune, and I never had phone sex till then ever. But I did it and it was great fun. Although I didn't get the part...clearly,"

Radhika On Her Affair Rumours With Tusshar

Radhika also reacted to the rumours that once she was dating Tusshar Kapoor. Rumours were rife that Radhika & Tusshar were more than friends but sister Ekta Kapoor didn't approve of their fling. Later, when Ekta was asked about it, she had said, "Who is Radhika Apte?"

Radhika On Ekta Kapoor

Reacting to the same, Radhika said, "When that happened, I was in London studying dance. I still really don't know why this was said."

Radhika also spilled that when she met Ekta, she was very sweet to her. "There were rumors of me dating Tusshar, well, I didn't even have Tusshar's phone number. I used to find all this so funny because I wasn't used to it,"

Radhika Also Revealed She Slapped An Actor

On the same show, she also revealed she once slapped a superstar on the sets of her Tamil film, "It was my first day at shoot. A famous actor down south came on the set and started to tickle my feet... We had never met before and my instinct reaction was to slap him."