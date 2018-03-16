 »   »   » Raid Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Ajay Devgn & Ileana D'Cruz Starrer

Raid Movie Public Review from Delhi NCR: Ajay Devgn | Saurabh Shukla | Ileana D'Cruz | FilmiBeat

The actor has been on a golden run with his back-to-back releases - Baadshaho and Golmaal Again doing well at the box office. Now, the actor has finally arrived at the theatres with yet another flick, Raid that also casts Ileana D Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid set against the backdrop of the 1980s will feature Devgn as an income tax officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The film has already hit the theatres and we are here to update you on the same.

So, let us see whether the audiences have given this one a thumbs up or a thumbs down. Check out our live movie review below to find out more!



@RC_EXPERT "Watched #Raid 's first day first show at PVR AHMEDABAD... What a great movie.. Loved acting of @ajaydevgn , @Ileana_Official & @saurabhshukla_s .. I give 9/10 ratings..."

@NishantADHolic "#RAID tyl Interval, Noone I repeat noone could have done this role better than @ajaydevgn. OMGGGG CLIMAXX #RAID."

@Trill_Trollers_ "One of the worst movie in term of entertainment. There us no entertainment. U will get bored. Unnecessary song .. U can avoid it #RAID"

@nk_2626 #OneWordReview Movie : #RAID Rating : 4.5/5 Suprb performance #AJAYDEVGN and #surabhshukla Brilliant dialog delivery. Mind blowing direction #RajKumarGupta Verdict : Superhit Life time : 130cr + @ajaydevgn @Ileana_Official @TSeries

@Nisnord "#Raid Two word review TERRIFIC & BLOCKBUSTER /5 @ajaydevgn Big Congrats."

@ValentineSurat #OneWordReview... #Raid: SUPERB. Rating:- **** This nail-biting thriller is smart, engaging, gripping and entertaining... Go for it!

@AnilAnilrockzzz "Ya i am jst coming outside frm theatre. I jst watchd a movie #Raid the movie ws fabulous and ur actng @ajaydevgn the dialogues ws sprb. And u look fabulous gorgeous mind blowng @Ileana_Official #Raid movie ws sprb i am soo happy to watch this tq."

@akshayrenukdas "First half done.. its engaging and catchy.. loving it #Raid @RaidTheFilm @ajaydevgn sir bas cigarette na pite to accha lagta but your acting @Ileana_Official as always you are looking gorgeous @saurabhshukla_s sir aap acting ke baap ho."

@boxoffice_stats "#MovieReview #Raid First 40 min is Engaging Face off between @ajaydevgn & @saurabhshukla_s is Extraordinary Mindblowing Dialogues... BGM increasing Excitement."



Going by the live review, it's pretty visible that fans are totally in awe of Ajay Devgn's film. Click on the below link, to read Filmibeat's review:



Raid Review: Knock, Knock! This Ajay Devgn Film Is Worth Inviting In For Its Heavy-Weight Dialogues