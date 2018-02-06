 »   »   »  RAID POSTER! Ajay Devgn As A Tough Income Tax Officer Is Here To Confiscate Your Black Money

After delivering a super-hit horror comedy Golmaal Again last year, Ajay Devgn is back with a bang! We are talking about his upcoming film Raid.

While the trailer of this film will be released today, but before that the makers dropped the first look poster featuring the main man. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to unveil his look and captioned it as, "Meet Amay Patnaik- Deputy Commisioner of Income Tax, Lucknow. #RaidTrailer out at 11.30 AM. Stay tuned!"



Check it out here...



In the first look poster, a sober-looking Ajay is seen sitting among enormous piles of cash and gold, assumed to be black money.



Set in the era of 1980s in the city of Lucknow, Raid is based on true life events. The film also has Ajy reuniting with his 'Baadshaho' co-star Ileana D'Cruz.



When quizzed about working with Ajay, the actress had earlier revealed, "Raid, absolutely, we are almost done with it. Working with Ajay has been really really smooth. He is one of those people who is just so easy to work with. You forget the fact that he is this big superstar because he is super easy to work with."



Speaking about her role, she had said, "And, it is a great role for me, it is very different. It is out of the 1980s, so it is very interesting, I think, I have done so many films from 1970s and 1950s, and now 1980s. But I think it is a great film, and it was a great experience working with Rajkumar Gupta as well. And it is a great story, I think it is something that people want to see now, they want great stories, great content. So, the film has got great content."



Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 16th March, 2018.

