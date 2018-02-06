 »   »   » Raid TRAILER! Ajay Devgn's Badass Avatar & Powerful Dialogues Will Leave You Asking For More!

Raid Trailer Reaction: Ajay Devgn | Ileana D'Cruz | Saurabh Shukla | Rajkumar Gupta | FilmiBeat

This morning, we shared the first look poster of Ajay Devgn's Raid which created an immense anticipation for more sneak-peeks.

Well folks, here comes the much awaited trailer of the film which has the 'Golmaal Again' actor essaying the role of Amay Patnaik, the deputy commissioner of Income Tax department.

The film is based on a true story on the longest raid which happened in the year 1981 in the state of Lucknow in the country.



The trailer opens with Ajay knocking the door and announcing a raid. From thereon, it's a treat watching the actor unleash his badass self and fearlessly take on corruption in one of India's high profile raids.



What catches your attention more is Ajay's swag and the powerful dialogues which create a solid avatar. Check out the trailer here...



Raid also stars Ileana D'Cruz as Ajay's wife which supports him through thick and thin. The two actors share a strikingly beautiful chemistry.



At the trailer launch event when asked about his message to tax payers, Ajay quipped, "You should be fair and pay taxes. I think sometimes the mistake is from both sides so we must just try and avoid that."



Talking about the film, he said that 'Raid is a very realistic movie with a special punch." His co-star Ileana added, "I have a very beautiful role to play in Raid. It is something very different for me."



Speaking about Raid, director Raj Kumar Gupta said, "This story is very inspiring but not much published and highlighted. It was the longest running Raid. So we decided to bring this story on screen."



When asked about Ajay playing the lead role, he added, "Ajay makes very character so natural, that it seems so real. He is a fabulous actor."



Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta who directed films like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica and is slated to release on 16th March, 2018.

