 »   »   »  Raj Kapoor's Wife Krishna Raj Kapoor Passes Away At The Age Of 87 Due To Cardiac Arrest!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor Passes Away| FilmiBeat

Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor breathed her last on Monday morning at the age of 87. Reportedly, she had been complaining of breathlessness over the past couple of years.

Her son Randhir Kapoor told PTI, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise."

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to share the news and posted, "Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap"

Suhel Seth too offered his condolences on Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda."

Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.🙏."

Farah Khan tweeted, "Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace."

Krishna who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.