 »   »   » Can Padma Shri Awardees Receive State Funeral? Read Details

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray lashed out against the Maharashtra government for providing a state funeral for Sridevi at a political rally held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai that was attended by thousands of his followers. Now the question is - can the Government give state funeral to a Padma Shri awardee like Sridevi?

Sridevi was given a state funeral with her body being wrapped in the tricolour. As per the rules, only Presidents, Prime Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Speakers and other high ranking Government dignitaries can be accorded a state funeral along with the National Flag being half-masted. So what about a Padma Shri awardee? Do they receive the same treatment?

As per the rules, a Padma Shri awardee has no rights to receive a state funeral but the awardee still stands a chance to receive a state funeral as it's purely a prerogative/discretion of the government, as the awardee has contributed to the growth of the country. So when the issue of Sridevi's death came along, the Govt decided to give a state funeral and wrapped her body in the tricolour, which they did legally and have all the rights to do so.

Also, the rules state that after a Padma Shri awardee's demise, the awardee has absolutely no rights when it comes to the National Flag to be half-masted nor do they hold any rights that their death to be declared as a public holiday. That is reserved only for the highest ranking ministers of the Government and other dignitaries.