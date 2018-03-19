 »   »   » Raj Thackeray Says Shocking Things About Sridevi & Akshay Kumar

Sridevi's Death Was All Over The Media

As per a daily, in his speech of over one hour, Mr. Thackeray asked the media as to whether they are afraid of doing an investigative report on the Rafale deal. "Journalists, editors are being sacked for speaking against the government. Sridevi's death was all over the media for many days. But did any news channel run a single story on the death of Judge Loya? Why? Wasn't it suspicious enough for them?"

Why Sridevi Was Wrapped In Tri-colour?

"Nirav Modi was the talk of the town, and then the issue of Sridevi came in. This was brought to change the issue. When a person like Sridevi dies, you wrap her in Tri-colour and you say you did that because she was a Padma Shri.''

She Was A Good Actor But..

"Sridevi was a great actor, but what had she done for the country so that her body should have been wrapped in the tricolour? It was said that Sridevi died by drowning in the bath-tub as she consumed too much of liquor."

It Was To Divert People's Attention

''Media may have covered her funeral extensively at government's behest to divert people's attention from the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank scam. The government is trying to control media, judiciary and institutions like CBI.''

He Also Slammed Akshay Kumar

''Films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman were a covert propaganda for government schemes. Akshay, who starred in both the films, is trying to follow the footsteps of Manoj Kumar (also known as Bharat Kumar). But Akshay Kumar is not even an Indian citizen. He holds a Canadian passport and his Wikipedia profile describes him as Indian-born Canadian actor.''