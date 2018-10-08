 »   »   »  Rajat Kapoor Issues An Apology After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By A Journalist!

Even since Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar have received support from several B-town celebrities, many such victims are opening up with stories of facing sexual harassment. More recently, we saw 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl getting exposed and now, in a shocking turn of events, a journalist has accused actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor for sexual misconduct.

Recently A Twitter user shared a post where two women had accused him actor of inappropriate behaviour. One was a journalist who stated that while she was interviewing the actor via a telephonic interview he misbehaved through the phone and asked her questions such as ' are you as sexy as you sound' and even asked about her body measurements.

'I Am Not Known Because Of My Dad': Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Sonam Kapoor With A Nepotism Dig

Another woman narrated an incident where the actor would not stop calling her for a film's shoot and asked her if she knew an empty house where she could shoot for a film with her.

Check out the tweet here-

I don't even know any more.



Filmmaker Rajat Kapoor



Two separate and different accounts pic.twitter.com/nBjNOsun3j — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 7, 2018

As soon as the shocking allegations came out, Rajat Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to apologize to the victims-

All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing.

If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words

caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my

apology. — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018

I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt

to another human being.



If there is one thing more important to me than even my work,

it is to be a good human being.

And I have tried to be that person.

And now, I will try harder. — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018

What do you folks think about Rajat Kapoor's apology? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Raaj Kumar's 92nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Flamboyant Man!