Rajat Kapoor Issues An Apology After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By A Journalist!

By
    Even since Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar have received support from several B-town celebrities, many such victims are opening up with stories of facing sexual harassment. More recently, we saw 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl getting exposed and now, in a shocking turn of events, a journalist has accused actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor for sexual misconduct.

    rajat

    Recently A Twitter user shared a post where two women had accused him actor of inappropriate behaviour. One was a journalist who stated that while she was interviewing the actor via a telephonic interview he misbehaved through the phone and asked her questions such as ' are you as sexy as you sound' and even asked about her body measurements.

    Another woman narrated an incident where the actor would not stop calling her for a film's shoot and asked her if she knew an empty house where she could shoot for a film with her.

    Check out the tweet here-

    As soon as the shocking allegations came out, Rajat Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to apologize to the victims-

    What do you folks think about Rajat Kapoor's apology? Let us know in the comment section below.

