 »   »   » Gear Up, Folks! Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 Teaser Will Be Released On This Day

The much anticipated and larger than life film, Robo 2.0, starring superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson has announced its first teaser release date and the teaser will be released on January 6, 2018.
Shreedhar Pillai took to Twitter and confirmed the news by saying, "#2PointO teaser to be released at the #NatchathiraVizha2018, Malaysia on Jan 6, says @Karthi_Offl . @superstarrajini will be there at the event."
Teaser Release
Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Robo 2.0 teaser is all set to be released on January 6, 2018.
Malaysian Launch
The teaser release event will be held in Malaysia and superstar Rajinikanth will also be present during the launch.
High Hopes
High expectations are on Shankar's Robo 2.0 and we're sure he'll not disappoint the audiences.
The Taste Of India
Even Amul dedicated a cartoon to Robo 2.0 and in the coming days they'll release a few more.
