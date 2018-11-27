 »   »   »  Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Have A Sequel, Shankar Talks About 3.0!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- US Stands With India In Its Quest For Justice For 26/11: Donald Trump
-
- KTM Duke 125 Launched In India: Priced At Rs 1.18 Lakh
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Will Offer Upto 12 GB RAM And 1 TB Of Storage
- 6 Steps To Earn More Money From Fixed Deposits
- A Travel Guide To Junnar: Birthplace Of Shivaji Maharaj
- India vs Aus: Report card of Kohli & Co,
- Quotes By Famous People To Become Successful
- Before Her Wedding, PeeCee's Mumbai House Is All Lit Up!
Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 is all set to hit the theatres on November 29, 2018 and pulses are high as there's energy and buzz all around the country regarding the movie. Shankar's 2.0 is made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 Crores and it's the most expensive film ever made in India. The franchise is well known to one and all and just a few days ahead of the release, Shankar dropped a hint that 2.0 might have a sequel - 3.0 starring Rajinikanth.
3.0 With Superstar Rajinikanth!
"We definitely plan to make 3.0 but I can't think of this franchise without Rajini sir. He's the only name that comes to my mind when I think of Chitti," said director Shankar.
Chitti Should Become Like The Superman Franchise
"As an audience, I want our industry to have a superhero franchise like Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman. Chitti is loved by all and I would love to see the character again on screen."
3.0 Will Happen Only When I Get The Right Script
"But for that to happen, the creative in me should get the right script. I would not want to make 3.0 just for the sake of carrying the franchise forward."
Rajinikanth Has A Lot Of Faith In Shankar & Vice Versa
Rajinikanth had earlier stated that he backed out of 2.0 due to health reasons and it was Shankar who convinced him to be a part of the movie no matter what. "After I started the shooting, my health wasn't good. I started taking 7-8 takes for one scene and I lost confidence. I told Shankar that I am backing out of the project and will pay all expenditure of the movie incurred due to me."
Shankar Said He'll Wait For Me Even If It Takes 5 Years
"Shankar suggested not to use bodysuit and shoot it like a normal scene. But the situation turned worse as I was asked 4-5 months rest. I confessed the same to the producer, but he told me that my health was the first priority and he will start the project even if I return after four years. I feel lucky to have got such a good friend," said superstar Rajinikanth.
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta Had Lesbian S*x With Me & She Has Raped Other Women Too, I Have Proof