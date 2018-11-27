 »   »   »  Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Have A Sequel, Shankar Talks About 3.0!

3.0 With Superstar Rajinikanth!

"We definitely plan to make 3.0 but I can't think of this franchise without Rajini sir. He's the only name that comes to my mind when I think of Chitti," said director Shankar.

Chitti Should Become Like The Superman Franchise

"As an audience, I want our industry to have a superhero franchise like Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman. Chitti is loved by all and I would love to see the character again on screen."

3.0 Will Happen Only When I Get The Right Script

"But for that to happen, the creative in me should get the right script. I would not want to make 3.0 just for the sake of carrying the franchise forward."

Rajinikanth Has A Lot Of Faith In Shankar & Vice Versa

Rajinikanth had earlier stated that he backed out of 2.0 due to health reasons and it was Shankar who convinced him to be a part of the movie no matter what. "After I started the shooting, my health wasn't good. I started taking 7-8 takes for one scene and I lost confidence. I told Shankar that I am backing out of the project and will pay all expenditure of the movie incurred due to me."

Shankar Said He'll Wait For Me Even If It Takes 5 Years

"Shankar suggested not to use bodysuit and shoot it like a normal scene. But the situation turned worse as I was asked 4-5 months rest. I confessed the same to the producer, but he told me that my health was the first priority and he will start the project even if I return after four years. I feel lucky to have got such a good friend," said superstar Rajinikanth.