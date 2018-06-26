 »   »   »  Sanju Diaries: Rajkumar Hirani Compares Ranbir Kapoor With Aamir Khan & His Observation Is Pure Gold

Related Articles
Ranbir Kapoor has pulled off Sanjay Dutt in an incredible manner through immense hard work and have the audiences singing praises for him. It's indeed a huge responsibility to even say 'yes' to such films as never has an actor done the another actor's biopic, when the latter is alive. Most of the directors go for biopic only after that 'particular personality' has already left the world but the maverick director that he is, Rajkumar Hirani accepted the challenge and is all set to weave the magic on screen on June 29, 2018.
In his recent conversation with Firstpost, Rajkumar Hirani talked about working with both Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan and also revealed the similarities between them.
We Do Agree With Him!
Rajkumar Hirani says, "I have been lucky enough to work with some great talent like Aamir and Ranbir. Ranbir's dedication is like Aamir's . He surrenders himself completely to the film."
'Ranbir Is Open To Criticism'
"He would arrive at 3 am; it would take him five hours to do the make-up and it would take one and a half hours to remove it but he never complained once.
He mingles around with the unit like an assistant. Anybody can pick up the phone and call him, say whatever one wants to say, he is open to criticism," added Mr Hirani.
Hirani On Why He Wanted 'Only' Ranbir For Sanju
Revealing the reason behind casting Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani said, "I was very clear that Ranbir will play the part and the reason was that earlier, during his Rocky days, Sanju looked like Ranbir; they had the same height, both were from film families, their fathers are actors, they lived in a similar environment and Ranbir knew Sanju's life."
Hirani Is All Praises For Ranbir
"Also, it isn't just about matching physicality, you have to feel like him, understand his life. Ranbir was equipped to do that and more than that he is a fantastic actor," says Hirani.
Hirani Reveals How Ranbir Reacted To Sanjay Dutt's 308 GFs
"Ranbir's first reaction was - I don't think I will even get 5 % of that," laughs Hirani, while making this funny revelation about Ranbir.
Whom Does Hirani Want To Work With Apart From Aamir & Ranbir?
The 3 Idiots director says, "I want to work with Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik, Varun, all of them are fantastic. Individually if you pick up their films everybody has done great stuff."
Most Important Question - Is Hirani Trying To Whitewash Sanjay Dutt's Image?
When asked about the same, the Sanju director said, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. You can't please everyone. You have to be honest to yourself.
We live in the world of social media. We live in the world of cynicism. All these things will happen. We have made the film with all honesty and we have to leave it there."
