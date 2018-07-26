 »   »   »  Did Rajkumar Hirani Convince Aamir Khan To Produce Gulshan Kumar Biopic?

Aamir Khan is all set to produce a movie on the life of late Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-series, who was shot dead by the underworld in 1997. His death left the country reeling in shock and shook the film industry. It was only then that we realised the underworld threat is real. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news by saying, "BIG NEWS... Aamir Khan Productions and TSeries to release Gulshan Kumar biopic in Christmas 2019... Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor... Filming to begin early next year."

Also, reports are doing the rounds that it was Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani who convinced Aamir Khan to be a part of the production. Both Rajkumar and Aamir share a good knack in storytelling and enjoy a rapport with each as they've worked together in 3 Idiots and PK. Indian Express quoted a source by saying that during the post production of Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani read the Gulshan Kumar biopic script and contacted Aamir Khan to do the same. It was then that the actor got impressed with it and decided to co-produce the biopic.

"Actually when the script was drafted, Bhushan Kumar wanted to run it past Rajkumar Hirani for any inputs from him. Though Hirani was busy with the post production of Sanju, he took out time and made sure to go through the script and what he saw impressed him. So much so that he wanted Aamir also to read it. As Aamir and Hirani have had a great working relationship and shared quite a knack for storytelling, Aamir got his hands on the script and liked it."

However, all of this is just in the initial stages and the lead cast of the Gulshan Kumar biopic has not been announced yet. We won't be surprised if Aamir Khan himself takes up the role. Also, after the release of Sanju, it looks like biopics are all the rage lately and Aamir Khan is tapping in to it.

