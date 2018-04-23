 »   »   » Rajkumar Hirani On Dutt Biopic: Sanjay Dutt Is Shocked & Surprised That A Film Is Made On His Life!

Ranbir Is A Fantastic Actor

The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "He was always there, he never went away. He is a fantastic actor. I loved working with him. I would like to work with him again."



Has Sanjay Dutt Watched The Film?

To this, he replied, "He has seen some scenes but not the entire film. But he has seen many scenes, the teaser of the film. We are working on it."



Sanjay Is Shocked

"When it is completely ready he would be the first person to see it. He is surprised and shocked that a film is made on his life. He has to absorb that."



Meanwhile, This Filmmaker Is All Praises For Ranbir

Subhash Ghai was quoted as saying, "Films work or they don't work. These things happen. Ranbir Kapoor is a super actor... As a friend Hirani has shown me the teaser and it is really very nice."



Subhash Ghai Says Dutt Biopic Is A Blockbuster

"I think it is going to be an amazing film and it is going to be a blockbuster. Because the way Ranbir Kapoor has acted as Sanjay Dutt and the way he (Hirani) has directed I was shocked, amazed and happy. I am sure 'Sanju' is going to be a big hit. He is a master craftsman and a great narrator he knows his job very well."









