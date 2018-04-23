 »   »   » Rajkumar Hirani On Dutt Biopic: Sanjay Dutt Is Shocked & Surprised That A Film Is Made On His Life!

Related Articles
Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor in the title role has been grabbing everyone's attention ever since its announcement. While people are eagerly waiting to know the film's title which has been kept under wraps, the film's teaser will be out tomorrow i.e 24th April. The acclaimed filmmaker took to his social media handle and tweeted," A film very dear to me. Unveiling the teaser and title of #DuttBiopic on 24th April. Hope you like it @duttsanjay #RanbirKapoor @AnushkaSharma @sonamakapoor @deespeak @SirPareshRawal @bomanirani @vickykaushal09 @KARISHMAK_TANNA @mkoirala @jimSarbh @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms @TSeries"
Meanwhile while speaking to a news agency, Hirani spoke about the film and had this to say when asked if if Dutt biopic will make the return of Ranbir, the superstar-
Ranbir Is A Fantastic Actor
The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "He was always there, he never went away. He is a fantastic actor. I loved working with him. I would like to work with him again."
Has Sanjay Dutt Watched The Film?
To this, he replied, "He has seen some scenes but not the entire film. But he has seen many scenes, the teaser of the film. We are working on it."
Sanjay Is Shocked
"When it is completely ready he would be the first person to see it. He is surprised and shocked that a film is made on his life. He has to absorb that."
Meanwhile, This Filmmaker Is All Praises For Ranbir
Subhash Ghai was quoted as saying, "Films work or they don't work. These things happen. Ranbir Kapoor is a super actor... As a friend Hirani has shown me the teaser and it is really very nice."
Subhash Ghai Says Dutt Biopic Is A Blockbuster
"I think it is going to be an amazing film and it is going to be a blockbuster. Because the way Ranbir Kapoor has acted as Sanjay Dutt and the way he (Hirani) has directed I was shocked, amazed and happy. I am sure 'Sanju' is going to be a big hit. He is a master craftsman and a great narrator he knows his job very well."
In an interview with Filmfare, Ranbir had said, "Sanjay's lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he's paid the price for it. He's been through much... his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment... We're not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it's not a propaganda film.
Dutt biopic has a stellar cast comprising of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release on 29th June 2018.
