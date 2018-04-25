 »   »   » Rajkumar Hirani On Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Was Brave Enough To Allow Me To Tell His Story My Way!

The Real Reason Why Hirani Decided To Make Sanju

The filmmaker said, "When Sanju narrated me his story for the first time, I felt I was sitting in a video library where different films are being played. As filmmakers, we are all greedy for content and Sanju was brave enough to allow me to tell his story my way. That's the primary reason why we have made this film. We had a great time while making this film"



Sanjay Dutt Has Not Been Glorified In The Film

The director shared, "When we heard the story, we thought that a film needs to be made, and we asked Sanju that we are going to make this film, do you have the courage? the story which you are telling us if it is shown on the screen will it be alright with you?. Will you not have any problem and Sanju agreed."



Sanju Is Made For The Family Audience

Writer Abhijat Joshi said, "With Sanju, I have seen Hirani's art and craft evolve into something richer. My father always said Raj's films have three Es- entertaining, enlightening and elevating. Without losing an ounce of drama or grit of Sanju's story, Raj has been able to maintain the entertaining, enlightening and elevating aspects of his craft. Although the teaser says 308 girlfriends, he has made a film which is for the Indian family."



A Story That Was Waiting To Be Told

"When we started putting together the story of Sanju, we started realizing that it was the most astonishing tale that we had ever come across. In a couple of months, we had 725 pages of a transcript. We had to decide which scenes which had to retain in the film. It was goofy, dramatic and unbelievable. This was the first miracle. I had never encountered a story like that in my entire life."



Ranbir's Hard Work

Abhijat further shared, "Ranbir stepped in and aced not only the body language and voice, but he also got captured the soul of Sanju in all the eras that are depicted in the film- all six of them. So far, we had only heard legends like Ben Kingsley do a Gandhi, Daniel Day Lewis playing a Lincoln or about Dustin Hoffman checking in a hospital to research while doing Rainman. For the first time in my life, I saw a young Indian actor do it and it happened before my eyes."



It Was Scary To Play Sanjay Dutt, Says Ranbir

On the other hand, Ranbir said, "Firstly I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. So for me, it was a fan playing his icon. So the hardest thing for me was to give myself the confidence to do it. I consider Sanjay Dutt a very flawed person but a wonderful person. He's a pop icon. It was scary."

