 »   »   »  Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju Has The Most Promising Advance Booking Of 2018

Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Sanju', a film based on the colourful life of Sanjay Dutt witnesses one of the strongest advance bookings of 2018. Owing to the immense anticipation doing rounds the film, the advance booking of Sanju has started across in cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Chennai to name a few.

Apart from the shows that are filling fast, there are some shows which have even sold out a week before the film's release. While marking 4000 plus screen counts across India, Sanju goes ahead to become the widest release for Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor.



Talking about the pre-release buzz, Devang Sampat, Head-Strategy, Cinepolis shares, "The advance booking response of Sanju is unprecedented across all multiplexes. Viewers have been waiting for Rajkumar Hirani film who has a record of crafting blockbuster movies and he is coming after almost 4years and the audience is excited to see the story of Sanjay Dutt unfold on the silver screen. Even though its a working Friday, we are expecting a good opening day numbers."



The trailer has created an immense buzz among the masses who are excited to watch the film on the screen. Rajkumar Hirani has been time and again treating the audience with posters which has stirred curiosity and anticipation among the audience to watch the film on the screen.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza among others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018