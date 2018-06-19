 »   »   »  Rajkumar Hirani Talks About Sanjay Dutt's Jail Life & The Unusual Work He Did During His Tenure!

How Hirani Reacted When Maanayata Told Him To Make A Film On Sanjay Dutt?

Speaking about the origin of the idea to make a film on Sanjay Dutt, Hirani said, "Sanju's wife Maanayata Dutt once told that I should make a film on him. Back then, even I asked this question why Sanju. It's a dark life about guns and underworld which is not my territory. This was my first reaction."



Hirani Talks About Sanjay Dutt's 'Jail Life'

"Time passed by and Sanju had gone to jail. He came on parole once. I was curious and asked about his daily life in jail. He said that he makes paper bags and sells for 25 paise.



Sanjay also said that he was kept in a separate cell from others and used to be awake by 5.30 am. Sanju has never been on the sets during that time," said Hirani.







Sanjay Dutt's Story Had Hirani All Fascinated

"I was very fascinated when he was saying it. He kept on sharing it throughout the night and then I came back home. Next day, he again called me when I was editing PK and told me to meet him. He started talking about, basically, he was venting out and wanted someone to hear him."



Hirani Says Sanjay Dutt Is Not His 'Closest' Friend

"I have done films with Sanjay but never considered him as my close friend. We had a cordial working relationship. So, I knew about Sanjay only that much which was there in the media and heard from other people."



'Sanjay Dutt Accepted His Mistakes'

"When he started telling his story, I only found it to be true because he did not have an agenda. Moreover, he also said that I did a mistake, I shouldn't have kept arms with me. I sat with him for about 25 days and kept on hearing."



How 'Sanju' Came Into The Picture?

"At some level, we filmmakers are very greedy, where we wait for the right script and keep on writing scenes which should be entertaining and engaging at the same time. And here, I had a person who kept on giving me scene by scene in the best way."



But Is Hirani Trying To Portray Sanjay Dutt As A 'Hero'?

To which Hirani replied, "It's not a film about an achiever and it was definitely a challenge. We have taken a big challenge of making a film on someone who's not an achiever but I felt there's a story which should be brought about. I think it was the fascination of how can someone have this kind of life!"

