 »   »   » Rajkumar Santoshi: I Am Well & Have No Heart Ailment; Had Gone To Hospital For A Routine Check-Up

Yesterday when the whole of Bollywood was attending actress Sridevi's prayer meet and condolence, there were reports pouring in late night that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi had been hospitalized after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

It was also speculated that doctors performed angioplasty on him. However it turned out to be just rumours. In the latest development, the filmmaker told IANS that contrary to the reports, he does not have a heart-related ailment.

Rajkumar issued a statement which read, " "I am well and have no heart ailment. I had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check-up. Thank you for your concern. I value it."

His spokesperson further added that the filmmaker will be under observation till Saturday morning. "He is there for routine tests," his spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Rajkumar Santoshi is well known for directing films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013) among many others.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Santoshi's next film is Battle Of Saragarhi which stars Randeep Hooda in lead role. Co-incidentally Karan Johar is also making a film on the same subject with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

