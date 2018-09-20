 »   »   »  Rajkummar Rao Advised Patralekhaa To Walk Out Of Kangana Ranaut's Panga?

It looks like Kangana Ranaut is in waters yet again, as Rajkummar Rao's beau Patralekhaa decided not to take up Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming movie Panga due to Kangana's high-headedness. MidDay reported that Patralekhaa's decision was basically influenced by Rajkummar's Rao's advice to stay away from the film, as he warned her that Kangana woud hog all the limelight and leave very little to the other actors. He also explained about her attitude on the sets and asked her to stay clear from the movie.

However, Rajkummar Rao lashed out against the MidDay report by saying that everything mentioned in it are completely false and also stated that he and his beau both adore and respect Kangana Ranaut. He took to Twitter by saying, "Come on guys, didn't expect dis from u. Just because u can put a question mark, in the end, doesn't mean u can write anything. Please do your basic research before putting out such FAKE stories. We both have immense respect for Kangana. Ok am done, ab hum jakar shoot karte hain." (sic)



Patralekhaa Speaks Out Against The Report! Patralekhaa also opened up about the report by saying that she was never approached for Panga in the first place. She took to Twitter by saying, "While I respect @ashwinyiyer ma'am and look forward to working with her soon...I wasn't approached for Panga!"

Allow Me To Breathe, Says Director Ashwiny The director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari called the rumours "false and baseless," and further stated to MidDay, "Panga is a story that's very close to my heart and I could see only Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgmental and together allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films (sic)."

Panga Storyline! Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a national level kabaddi player in Panga and the movie also stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in prominent roles. The movie does not star Rajkummar Rao's beau Patralekhaa, as she confirmed the same on Twitter.

Panga Is An Inspiring Story Fox Star Studios, producer of Panga, stated that the movie is about "A family who laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true". Now that both Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have cleared the air, we hope the rumours will die a natural death.



