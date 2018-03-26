 »   »   » Rajkummar Rao: I Like Getting Female Attention!

Rajkummar Rao is all set to terrorise the audience with his upcoming movie Omerta, where he portrays the role of a real life terrorist named Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was involved in multiple kidnappings and terror activities in India, across the United States and the United Kingdom as well.

Also Read: Lisa Haydon's Latest Bikini Pictures Will Set The Temperatures Soaring!



The Omerta actor opened up to HT by saying that he's been getting a lot of attention from female fans and he's loving every bit of it. He was quoted as saying, "I like attention. I like female attention as well. It is very overwhelming. I have seen that there is growth in the amount of people who used to like me and it has gone up thanks to the whole of last year. It is very encouraging also in a way. People like me, they are appreciating my work and the kind of films that I am doing."



The actor also revealed that he likes to reinvent himself in every movie and doesn't like to be in his comfort zone as it gets boring after a period of time. He said, "Once you find your comfort zone and you keep working in that comfort zone, after a while it gets very boring. You have to keep evolving and keep growing. And growth only happens when you push yourself."



Rajkummar Rao also said that he likes to take the unconventional path not only in his movies, but also in real life. "The offers are more or less the same what it was earlier. My process hasn't changed. I was being very selective even when I just started out with LSD and Ragini MMS. I always tend to choose some unconventional things in life."



Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the theatres on April 20, 2018. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Nahid Khan.



Also Read: Sridevi Gone, But Conspiracy Theories On! Several Unanswered Questions On Her Death Do The Rounds