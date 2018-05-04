 »   »   » Omerta! Rajkummar Rao: I Take The Side Of Terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

Related Articles
Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta released today on May 4, 2018 and has received positive reviews for its gripping and shocking storyline which is based on the life of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who was wanted not only in India, but also in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Rajkummar Rao opened up to HT about how he felt while shooting for Omerta and revealed that he had to take the side of the terrorist, as without that, he couldn't deliver his lines with conviction.
He said, "I would take the side Omar believes in. I can't let my personal ego come in the way. If I don't have conviction in my lines then how will people react to it!" Well, he's absolutely right! No matter how evil or insane a role might be, the actor has to live and breathe the character and support the cause while shooting, as without that, the delivery might go wrong, look pale and leave the audiences unimpressed. Also, Rajkummar Rao doesn't support Omar Sheikh's motives in real life!
Rajkummar Rao Explains About The Daniel Pearl Scene
"Then there are scenes in the film where there is violence as well. There is a big scene between him and Daniel Pearl and the whole scene was improvised."
I Felt A Lot Of Anger, Says Rajkummar Rao
"I felt a lot of anger, a lot of internal violence inside me and it's a very, very uncomfortable space."
The Actor Talked About The Violence In Omerta
"There are a lot of silences in the film and the violence doesn't always have to be physical. It could be in your looks, your silence, in how you are planning things around, because Omar Sheikh's mind is always working. He is never at rest. Once he has taken up a job, he would make sure he does it the best way possible."
I Was Very Nervous, Says Rajkummar Rao
"I was nervous of course. It was a very unfamiliar territory to me. I didn't know anything about these guys or Omar Saeed."
On The Nude Scenes In Omerta
"It doesn't come naturally. There is certain amount of nervousness that I have to do a nude scene, but I trust Hansal Mehta. With him, I know it will be aesthetically shot," said Rajkummar Rao to HT.
I Created This World, Says Director Hansal Mehta
"I created his world. There was research. I read a lot about the history of fundamentalism. It gave me an understanding of the world. But there was this responsibility that I shouldn't be glorifying and justifying any of Omar Saeed's acts. The big challenge was how do you take that research and not over-humanise it. Humanising evil is as much a human characteristic as empathy is."
