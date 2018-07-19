 »   »   »  Rajkummar Rao Is All Set To Win Hearts With His Yet Another Quirky Character In Fanney Khan

Rajkummar Rao, who won hearts with his unusual and quirky character 'Pritam Vidrohi' in last years' sleeper hit, Bareilly Ki Barfi, is all set to entertain the audience with his yet another interesting role in the upcoming musical entertainer Fanney Khan.

While the actor showcased a shift in his character from a shy saree vendor to an upfront bold guy, Rajkummar Rao will be now seen as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love interest in Fanney Khan.



The actor plays the role of Anil Kapoor's friend who helps him kidnap Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays a singing sensation 'Baby Singh'.



While in the trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao made an impactful dialogue with "Agar Shakal dekhke ladki shaadi karti na, toh hindustan mein aadhe ladke kaware hote", Fanney Khan's trailer has grabbed attention with Rajkummar's "Infiniti Mall dialogue".



Rajkummar Rao will be seen romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film, glimpses of which were seen in the trailer as well as the recently released song 'Halka Halka'.



Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.



The trailer showcased the story of a father played by Anil Kapoor struggling to fulfill the dreams of his daughter who is an aspiring singer.



A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan revolves around the bond between the father and daughter with a pinch of comedy and drama.



Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar's debut film as a director. The film is all set to release on 3rd August 2018.