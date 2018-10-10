 »   »   »  Rajkummar Rao Reacts To Vikas Bahl Sexual Harassment Controversy: 'What Is Wrong Is Wrong'!

After a former employee at Phantom Films alleged facing sexual harassment by 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl, Kangana Ranaut too recently opened up about being made feel uncomfortable by the filmmaker. Later, an actress on the condition of anonymity revealed how Bahl tried to forcibly kiss her at a party. To add more to it, Kangana's 'Queen' co-star Nayani Dixit too spoke about Bahl's sexual misconduct with her and her harrowing experience while working on 'Queen'.

Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao, who has worked with Vikas in the film Queen, opened up about the ongoing controversy in an interview with Huffington Post.



The 'Stree' actor was quoted as saying, "It's very shocking and sad. What happened was very unfortunate. I strongly condemn whatever is going on. What is wrong is wrong."



He further added, "We as an industry should come together to protect everyone, be it men or women, against any kind of harassment, and I hope and pray that God will give strength to that girl to come out of it even stronger."



Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Motwane had recently issued a statement on Twitter wherein he wrote, "I'm truly sorry about what happened to the girl. Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender. He's preyed on a young woman, abused her trust, ruined her life. The scars are going to stay and that just isn't right. The only thing I can offer now is an apology. And the only thing I can say is that this will never happen again on my watch."



The ongoing #MeToo movement has created quite a stir in Bollywood with names like Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Abhijeet Bhattacharya being pulled up for sexual harassment.

