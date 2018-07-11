English
Are You Listening Abhishek? Rajkummar Rao Says People Are Calling Him & Aishwarya Rai A 'Couple'

    The critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is super excited for his upcoming film, Fanney Khan, in which he will be seen playing the love interest of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And while speaking to the media, when Rajkummar Rao was asked to comment on his chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he told, "The chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and me is being appreciated. People are saying there is a new couple in town in the form of both of us and I am completely okay with it. I have no problem with that."

    Talking about the response to Fanney Khan's trailer, Rajkummar said, "I am really happy with the overwhelming response to the trailer." He further added that he has always been a huge fan of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai, and it was a pleasure to work with them.

    Apart from Fanney Khan, Rajkummar will also be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya, in which he is paired opposite his Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut. When asked about his experience of working with Kangana, he said, "It is a lot of fun working with her. We know each other from many years. 'Queen' was a game changer for her and it is one of my most popular films. We are really good friends. We discuss a lot on set about enacting every scene in a better manner."

    He informed that they are on the verge of finishing the shooting of Mental Hai Kya and that it was a beautiful journey filming with the cast and crew. "We all are excited about it, including me, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana because it's a wonderful script. Since the narration of this film, I was game for it."

    Coming back to Fanney Khan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018, and owing to the positive responses to the trailer, the film is also in tremendous buzz!

