 »   »   »  Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor's Stree First Look Poster Comes With A Warning!

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time in Amar Kaushik's Stree. The trailer of the film will be releasing online today but before that, the makers have dropped the first look poster of the film to add more to our curiosity.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and shared the poster with a caption that read, "Iss baar aurat ko nahi, desh ke har mard ko uss se khatra hai...aa rahi hai woh aap sabse milne! #StreeTrailerToday @RajkummarRao #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti @nowitsabhi @MaddockFilms #D2RFilms @krishdk @RajnDK @JioCinema @TSeries."

Going by the looks of it, we must say we are quite excited to know what this film has in store for us.



Reportedly, Stree is based on the folklore narrating tales of witches in the rural areas and has been shot in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Speaking about the film, Shraddha had earlier said, "It's the first time that I am doing a horror comedy. It was a lot of fun and Rajkummar Rao is such a fantastic actor. To work with him was a dream come true. I got so much to learn from him."



Director Amar Kaushik was earlier quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "The story has originated from a true incident I heard when I was a kid. It's an interesting juxtaposition of horror and comedy; rural and urban legends."



He further added, "We picked Chanderi because we will get to shoot in the small town which is home to a lot of tailors, with narrow markets full of silk sarees. A certain aspect of a tailor's life is crucial to the plot."



Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Stree is slated to release on 31st August, 2018.

