 »   »   » Rajkummar Rao Talks About His Omerta Character Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh!

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta trailer shocked the audiences and left them gasping for breath as to how a well-to-do man from the United Kingdom named Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who was studying at the prestigious London School of Economics, left all his richness behind and went on to become a terrorist, who was most wanted not only in India, but in the United States and the United Kingdom as well.

Rajkummar Rao opened up about his character to HT by saying, "He has his own ideologies and his own beliefs, and when I was playing him, I had to believe in those ideologies. Otherwise, I strongly condemn them. What he does is inhuman and you cannot justify them. But the fact is, he is the truth of today's world. He's still living, he's got a family, he comes from a well-to-do family, he has a wife - everything which makes him human."



He further commented, "It talks about boys, this is happening even today. Young, intelligent boys who could have been something and participated in making society a better place to live in, chose this path and chose to be these evil minds and created so much violence in the world."



"Why do they do that? Even now we know that boys from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and India are joining various terrorist groups and getting brainwashed through WhatsApp messages, which is so scary. They are very gullible boys, very fragile. We as a society, as responsible citizens, have to do something about it," Rajkummar Rao summed it up to HT.



Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the theatres on April 20, 2018. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and the film-maker had previously revealed that his intention was to shock the audience and make them think deeply about the terrorism issue which has plagued the entire world.



