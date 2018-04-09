 »   »   » Rajkummar Rao All Set To Don The Director's Hat? Read Details!

Rajkummar Rao is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Omerta and the actor has gained a lot of traction these days for doing films which no other actor has dared to do. After having a good run in movies, will Rajkummar Rao don the director's hat and tell a story from behind the scenes? The Omerta actor opened up to HT about his directorial and production dreams and was quoted as saying,

"My plate is full right now with acting assignments. But yes, one day I would love to narrate stories, love to tell them my way. So I might just produce films, too. I don't think I have the clarity right now, but I might think about directing some day. I have often been told by people that there is a director in me and that it will come out one day. I don't know when, but I do feel an inclination."



I Feel Blessed, Says Rajkummar Rao "Honestly, I am very happy and feel blessed. A boy from Gurgaon who had this dream of becoming an actor is actually living that dream every day and has also got a chance to work with really wonderful directors."

His Mother Helped Him Grow Stronger! "So, I have lot of gratitude. And during this journey, people have been very supportive. I remember when I started off, my mother kept telling me, just be at it and give your 200%, and it will happen."

Talking About His Box Office Collections "I have not seen so much money. No one particular aspect defines a film. Success and failure too are part of the game. It's always great if people watch your films, enjoy the experience, as that's more important."

Movies Are First, Box Office Is Second! "As an actor, I want the audience to watch my films as that's the reason why we make them. And I don't have any particular number/club in mind that my films should touch," Rajkummar Rao summed it up to HT.

