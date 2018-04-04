 »   »   » Wedding On The Cards? Rajkummar Rao Might Tie The Knot To The Love Of His Life Patralekha!

There's No Reason To Be In A Hurry For Getting Married!

"My father always told me that marriage isn't a prerogative. I'd see friends tying the knot at 21, but my family never put that pressure. ‘Don't get married' was a family diktat," said Patralekha.



She Laughed About Her Break-up Rumours As Well!

Last year rumours were rife that Rajkummar Rao and Pathralekha have broken up. She said, "According to those stories, we keep having break-ups in the lobby of our building," and laughed out loud.



Being Open About Her Relationship With Rajkummar Rao

"We opened up about our relationship at the beginning with everyone, but I never expected to hear such vile things about us."



On The Work Front!

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Omerta. The movie is based on the real life story of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Patralekha is also shooting for her upcoming film Nanu Ki Jaanu alongside Abhay Deol.



Grand Release Of Omerta

Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the theatres on April 20, 2018. The director Hansal Mehta revealed that the film will shock the audiences.

