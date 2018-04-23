 »   »   » Rajma Chawal: Amyra Dastur's First Look Has 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' Connection'!

Model turned actress Amyra Dastur, whose Telugu film career has taken off tremendously, with a film, Raju Gadu, opposite Raj Tarun, slated for release, is all set to carve her niche in Bollywood with Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal, where she is playing the female lead with Rishi Kapoor.

Recently the makers revealed Amyra's first look where she is seen

sporting an undercut with patterns on the side of the head with a lot of tattoos on her body. She even had the side of her head shaved for an edgier look. Doesn't her badass look remind you of Rooney Mara from David Fincher's mystery drama 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'? Check it out right away here-

According to a Mid-Day report, it was after 50 iterations before the unit of 'Rajma Chawal' that the look was finalized.

The tabloid further quoted a production insider as saying, "The unit brainstormed for days to decide how the lead actor should appear. There were all certain that the look should be something that Amyra hasn't sported before, and distinct from the rest of the cast. They started with a sharp pixie haircut and rough curls, and after improvising on it, zeroed in on this one." Instead of fretting over the damage done to her locks, Dastur was apparently excited to "go completely wild". "She even suggested that she should go bald, but we knew that wouldn't fit the part as well as this one did."

Rajma Chawal is a light hearted drama about a boy who falls in love with a girl who is more rebel than religious. The film marks the acting debut of Anirudh Tanwar who plays Rishi Kapoor's son in the film.

Director Leena Yadav had earlier shared with Mumbai Mirror, "The idea behind the film is to illustrate how everything happens over the mobile today. People would rather catch up over a chat than have a proper conversation and this affects parent-children relationships. Parents are struggling to cope with technological advancements and Rishi Kapoor portrays the many shades of a father, from funny to intense. Anirudh has trained at Lee Strasberg theatre and film institute and is a perfect fit. I've wanted to work with him since a long time."

Reportedly, Amyra Dastur's character in the film helps the father-son overcome their differences and rajma-chawal plays an important part in the narrative as Indians are emotionally connected with food.

"Whenever I talk about rajma-chawal, it evokes a smile as people are reminded of home. There couldn't have been a more perfect title for a father-son relationship," Leena had further revealed.