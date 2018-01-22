 »   »   » We'll Kill Ourselves If Padmaavat Is Released: Rajput Women From Jauhar Smriti Sansthan Threaten!

Padmaavat Row: Rajput Organization writes letter in blood to President Kovind | Filmibeat

A twist of fate is right around the corner for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and this time it's come from a Rajput group of women named Jauhar Smriti Sansthan, who have given out official memorandums addressed to the Prime Minister, the President, Rajasthan Governor and the Chief Minister asking them to ban the film and if failed to do so, will end their lives for 'Swabhimaan' (self respect) the same way Rani Padmavati, along with 16,000 other Rajput women did in 1303.

Also Read: SO FUNNY! Saif Ali Khan Compares Taimur To A Drunk Baby

Suresh Kumar Khatik, sub-divisional officer of Chittorgarh was quoted as saying, "They gave us the memoranda seeking a countrywide ban on the film." Speaking of which, the Rajasthan government has indicated it would file a review of the petition in the Supreme Court against the order, that stayed the decision of some states to ban the film's release.



If threatening was not enough, about 200 Rajput women from the Jauhar Smriti Sansthan marched with swords in Chittorgarh calling it a 'Swabhimaan' (self-respect) rally and sought to pressurise the authorities that severe consequences are around the corner if they give a green signal for Padmaavat's release. Above is the picture of the women marching against the movie's screening.



Also, what's interesting is that the Rajput women started their march from Jauhar Sthal in Chittorgarh fort, the exact same place where Rani Padmavati committed jauhar (self-immolation) along with 16,000 other Rajput women, who preferred to die rather than be captured by Alauddin Khilji, the Muslim king of Delhi back then.