 Rajshri Despande To Star In Priyanka Chopra & Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink

Rajshri Despande To Star In Priyanka Chopra & Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink

By
    Sacred Games star Rajshri Deshpande says she will be making a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink. The actor says the film's director Shonali Bose, approached her for a small role in the film, which is currently in production.

    "Shonali is a great friend. She asked me if I would like to do this small role in her next and I jumped at the opportunity. I said 'It's your film, I can't say no'. After 'Sacred Games' this came my way. I really feel hopeful for the future," Deshpande told PTI on the sideline of 2018 International Film Festival of India.

    Rajshri says it is surreal to attend IFFI, where she started her journey as a volunteer, which was followed by her films Angry Indian Goddesses and last year's controversy-ridden S Durga. "I feel that time is like this mountain. You never know who will come up when and who will come down when. Last year, we came in with 'S Durga' but did not succeed. But look today, I was here at a panel where people are listening to me. Last time, we were not heard," she adds.

    The actor also shared her views about the #MeToo movement. "Every woman has a story. When we were growing up, we did not have an understanding of what is good or bad touch. For a long time, we didn't know what abuse means - sexual or mental. The movement is helping create awareness and I want not just men but also women to be sensitised," she says.

    At IFFI, Deshpande was a part of the 'Redefining Stories' panel discussion alongside actors Rahul Bose, Divya Dutta, Pankaj Tripathi and filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda. On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Adil Hussain and Sandhya Mridul in Vijay Jayapal's psychological horror drama Nirvana Inn.

    (PTI News)

