 »   »   »  Rakul Preet On Sexual Allegations Against Luv Ranjan: I Am Shocked; Remember The First Day I Met Him

I Called Luv Sir Immediately

"The moment I saw the accusation, I called him and said ‘Sir, whatever happens, I know you and we all know you'. My experience with him has been amazing. I look up to him as a mentor.''

You Can Share Anything With Him

''He is somebody with whom you can share anything whether it is some personal issue or professional. I don't know who the anonymous person is. But I can speak for my experience and I have had the most amazing experience with this team.''

These Are Two Different Things

"A conversation of somebody forcing or somebody raping or somebody saying that ‘you will get the project only if you sleep with me' and someone misbehaving are two different things. I feel that how we draw a line here and how we figure out what really happened and what didn't happen, is something that we need to look into.''

I Just Hope #MeToo Doesn't Get Dissolved

"It shouldn't happen that the girls who have been really harassed and have been suffering for years... All their issues get dissolved just because there is too much happening. I hope that something is done. I just hope it doesn't get dissolved."

These Things Have Existed

"I am very happy with the way the movement has gained momentum. These things have existed. I have been very lucky in my life that I haven't faced it. But then you have heard of stories and I am glad that people are coming out and talking about it because it takes a lot of courage to do that.''

''My only request is to people not to misuse it because finally there is a voice for women and people are listening to them and an action can be taken, workplace can be made into a safer place. They should not misuse it."