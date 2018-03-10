 »   »   » Ram Gopal Varma Shares A Throwback Picture With Sridevi!

Ram Gopal Varma has been tweeting a lot about Sridevi since her demise and had written an open letter that shocked the film fraternity as he stated that Boney Kapoor's mother punched Sridevi in the stomach at a five star hotel and various other things. He recently tweeted that he postponed an event as the effect of Sridevi's death was too much to handle.

"I postponed the Stree Swechcha meeting in Vizag on account of the effect on me of the sudden tragic death of Sridevi ..will inform the new date ASAP," and later posted a throwback picture with Sridevi on the sets of the film Kshanakshanam. He captioned the image as, "Getting ready for the first shot of Kshanakshanam." RGV and Sridevi have worked together during the 90s in a few South films and most of them did really well at the box office as well.

Ram Gopal Varma & Sridevi In 1991 Ram Gopal Varma shared a throwback picture with Sridevi during the shoot of the Telugu film Kshanakshanam in 1991. Always Skirting Controversy Ram Gopal has skirted with controversy with the name 'Sridevi' in 2014 as he produced a film with the same name, and it showcased a minor boy being attracted to a young woman. Slapping A Legal Notice Sridevi had also sent a legal notice to Ram Gopal Varma asking him to change the name of the film and RGV received flak from women activists and other organisations as well. The Most Ridiculous Tweets Ever! If that was not enough, Ram Gopal Varma had also previously sent out a ridiculous tweet saying, "Srideviji's fame is not only because of her acting capacity but it's also because of her thundering thighs." Opening A Can Of Worms After Sridevi's demise, Ram Gopal Varma sent an open letter where he alleges Boney Kapoor's mother raised hands on Sridevi at a five star hotel lobby.

However, Sridevi didn't keep in touch with Ram Gopal Varma since her wedding to Boney Kapoor in 1997, and not just Sridevi, even several other actors and actresses maintained their distance with Ram Gopal Varma. His tweets are sometime ridiculous and taunting and sadly, they're not as funny and entertaining like how Rishi Kapoor does!

I postponed the Stree Swechcha meeting in Vizag on account of the effect on me of the sudden tragic death of Sridevi ..will inform the new date ASAP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2018

Getting ready for the first shot of Kshanakshanam pic.twitter.com/5UFb35brS0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2018

