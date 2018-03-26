 »   »   » Infinity War To Have A Baahubali Connection: Rana Daggubati To Lend His Voice For Thanos

South superstar Rana Daggubati has been roped in to lend his voice for Thanos for the Telugu dub of Marvel's highly anticipated "Avengers: Infinity War". After playing the ruthless Bhalladeva in the magnum opus "Baahubali" series, the actor is all set to portray another antagonist, which he believes is a character that poses a grave threat to the biggest superheroes in the MCU.

Rana, who recently finished dubbing for the movie, said he has grown up reading Marvel Comics and watching Marvel movies, which are among his favourites owing to "their intricately woven story lines". "It is fascinating to see how Marvel has created characters and stories that resonate so well with audiences across the globe, making movies at a scale that one had never before imagined.

"Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favourites so dubbing for 'Avengers:Infinity War' is a thrill! Voicing for Thanos, a villain so powerful that some of the biggest superheroes have a tough time dealing with, is an exciting experience!" the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India, added the MCU franchise is elated to have Rana on board in its milestone 10th year and "Infinity War" would immensely benefit from his popularity, especially in South India.

"This year marks a milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it turns 10 and to add to the excitement, we are releasing 'Avengers: Infinity War' - the biggest superhero crossover one has ever seen. There isn't anything bigger, more exciting and thrilling in the Super Hero realm, with all the Avengers, The Guardians of the Galaxy and their allies coming together to defend the universe from Thanos, which itself proves just how powerful he is.

"Keeping with the anticipation around the movie, we are offering our fans in South India an opportunity to experience the grandeur of the movie in a language that they prefer. With Rana Daggubati coming on board as the voice of Thanos, we are confident of reaching out to a wider audience base while retaining the magnitude and staying true to the ethos of the Marvel brand," Duggal said.

This is Disney India's next endeavour to expand their Hollywood base in the country.

The studio had adopted a similar strategy for "The Jungle Book" (2016), signing on a roster of A-listers including Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan, Nana Patekar, Om Puri and Shefali Shah, to bring to life the famous characters in the Hindi version of the live-action film based on Rudyard Kipling's famous book.

Actor Varun Dhawan was next roped in to voice for Chris Evans' Captain America in the film "Captain America: Civil War". "Infinity War" is slated to be released in India on April 27.

(PTI News)