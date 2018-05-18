 »   »   » How Katrina Kaif Would React To This? Ranbir Kapoor Admits Having A CRUSH On Alia Bhatt!

Ahem Ahem!

At IIFA press conference that took place in Delhi, when Ranbir was asked about Alia Bhatt and his ‘Brahmastra' shooting experience with her, he said, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now."

Katrina-Alia’s Friendship On The Verge Of Death?

The way Alia & Ranbir are constantly flaunting their love for each other in public will surely leave a crack between Alia & Katrina.

Having said that, Ranbir also praised Alia's work in Raazi and said, "I watched the film one week before release and it blew my mind it's one of the greatest films ever made in Indian cinema."

Ranbir At IIFA Press Conference

Ranbir Kapoor attended the IIFA press conference in Delhi along with Karan Johar, Kartik Aryan, Shahid Kapoor and Dia Mirza.

Say No To Plastic

Dia Mirza, who is a Goodwill Ambassador f UN Environment, got her B-town friends Ranbir, Kartik, Karan and Shahid to give up their plastic bottles to beat plastic pollution.

Candid Shot!

A candid shot of Ranbir Kapoor looking killer at the IIFA press conference.

Ranbir Gears Up For ‘Sanju’

His upcoming film, Sanju is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year and with this film, Ranbir might break many box-office records.

Excited?

Coming back to IIFA 2018, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are among the stars, who will be performing during the awards weekend to be held from June 22 to 24 at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok.

Ranbir Is A Bit Nervous

Ranbir, who is making a comeback of sorts to the awards function, said, "I am really excited. Bangkok is the place where I won my first IIFA award for my debut film "Saawariya". I haven't figured out what the tracks are but hopefully they will be good."

"I am very nervous when I dance. When we dance for films, there is a camera and there are takes but when you dance before a live audience it is just one take. You have to give your best. There are no cuts," he added.