 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's Affair Reports Is Making Pooja Bhatt Say This!

Related Articles
- Salman Khan Is Like My Big Brother: When Katrina Kaif Shocked The Entire Nation With This Statement
- Salman Khan Takes A Massive Dig At Young Actors; Is He Targeting Ranbir Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor?
- Ranbir Kapoor Took Inspiration From His Reel Romance With Deepika Padukone To Propose Alia Bhatt?
- BLAST FROM THE PAST! When A 'Drunk' Sanjay Dutt Got Violent & Injured His Sister Namrata Dutt
- Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Want To Be INSULTED By Salman Khan Like Arjun Kapoor; Gives Out Strict Warning
- Sanju Was Shattered! Film Industry Had Banned Sanjay Dutt When He Came Back From Jail The First Time
- When Alia Bhatt Was Dating Sidharth Malhotra: I Want To Keep Ranbir Kapoor As A Friend In My Life
- Did Alia Bhatt Take A MAJOR DIG At Katrina Kaif? Drops A Hint About Marrying Ranbir Kapoor Soon
- Sanjay Dutt Shares A Blast From The Past On His Dad Sunil Dutt's 89th Birth Aniversary!
- Amid Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Affair, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts To Dating Sidharth Malhotra!
- Salman Khan Questions Ranbir Kapoor's Acting Ability; Says He Can't Do Justice To Sanjay's Character
- Alia Bhatt Might Get Upset! Ranbir Kapoor Takes This Mystery Lady For A Bike Ride
Ever since Ranbir Kapoor almost confirmed dating his 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt in a GQ interview, every single move of the alleged lovebirds is under a scanner. Recently Alia was spotted on a dinner date with Ranbir and his family and since then the tinsel town is abuzz with various reports about their personal life.
Not the one to mince her words, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt too opened up about these reports while speaking to Indian Express. Initially she tried to brush off the question but later chose to clear the air about her little sister-
Pooja Tried To Duck The Question
She was quoted as saying, "You got to ask Alia! You can ask me about my personal life. You cannot ask me about my sister's personal life because I ain't telling, darling!"
Taking Rumors With A Pinch Of Salt
Choosing to clear the air, Pooja went on to add, "Like I took rumours about me. What was true didn't bother me. What was not true didn't bother me."
It's Her Time To Enjoy The Sun
Speaking about Alia, the actress quipped, "And she is a Bhatt after all, and a much-improved Bhatt in that sense. I think that this is her time in the sun."
It's Alia's Personal Life
"We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem."
Pooja Doesn't Want To Interfere Much
"How she chooses to lead her life is her problem. My father and me have a different approach to it. She has a different approach to it. So, I think we should just let people be who they are," the actress went on to add.
Ranbir and Alia first sent the grapevine into a tizzy when they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in Mumbai. Later in an interview with GQ when the 'Sanju' actor was asked point-blank if he's dating Alia, he said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.