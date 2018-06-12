 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's Affair Reports Is Making Pooja Bhatt Say This!

Pooja Tried To Duck The Question

She was quoted as saying, "You got to ask Alia! You can ask me about my personal life. You cannot ask me about my sister's personal life because I ain't telling, darling!"



Taking Rumors With A Pinch Of Salt

Choosing to clear the air, Pooja went on to add, "Like I took rumours about me. What was true didn't bother me. What was not true didn't bother me."



It's Her Time To Enjoy The Sun

Speaking about Alia, the actress quipped, "And she is a Bhatt after all, and a much-improved Bhatt in that sense. I think that this is her time in the sun."



It's Alia's Personal Life

"We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem."



Pooja Doesn't Want To Interfere Much

"How she chooses to lead her life is her problem. My father and me have a different approach to it. She has a different approach to it. So, I think we should just let people be who they are," the actress went on to add.

