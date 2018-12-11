 »   »   »  'Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Are In Love, He Is A Great Guy': Mahesh Bhatt Reveals It All!

Mahesh Bhatt Admits Ranbir-Alia Are In A Relationship

The filmmaker told Telegraph, "Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that!"

'Ranbir Is A Great Guy'

"I love Ranbir... he's a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out."

Mahesh Bhatt On Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Plans

"Whether it's heading towards that port called ‘marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out," Bhatt was quoted as saying.

Let's Wait & Watch

"I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It's life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

Mahesh Bhatt Is All Praises For Ranbir's Sanju

"I loved Ranbir (Kapoor) but that's not the Sanjay Dutt that I know. Ranbir brought his own emotional chord to it but I don't think Rajkumar (Hirani) was claiming to the world that he's making an exact replica. People who are very close to Sanjay cannot connect with that portrayal in the movie. But India seems to have loved it,"