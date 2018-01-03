 »   »   » DON'T MISS! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Prep For 'Brahmastra' In Israel & We Can't Keep Calm [PICS]

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt SPOTTED together in Israel | FilmiBeat

Both Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt are brilliant actors and we almost lost our calm when we heard about their collaboration for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film, 'Brahmastra'.

And we're super excited to show you the first picture of Ranbir & Alia from their training session for Brahmastra. They were spotted training with Ido Portal in movement and scene design and their picture will only make you curious about the film!

Ranbir & Alia As Superheroes Reportedly, Brahmastra will star Ranbir Kapoor as a superhero, while Alia Bhatt will play his leading lady. Talking about the title, Ayan Mukerji had earlier said that it refers to the 'ancient wisdom, energies and power' in the film.

Karan Shares This Beautiful Picture Of Alia, Ranbir & Ayan He captioned the picture as saying, "The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble!"

Alia's Instagram Post While Alia Bhatt shared this candid picture and captioned it as saying, "prep vibes." Currently, the trio is in Tel Aviv, Israel and the film will go on floor within a few days.

Ayan On Brahmastra Talking about the film, Ayan had earlier said that, "It's a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it's called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India."

Ayan On Ranbir-Alia's Looks In The Film He further added, "That's all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you'd expect them to be."



Besides Ranbir and Alia, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in the film.



Talking about working with Big B, Ayan had said, "It's a great honour for me to work with him. Ever since the film was conceptualized, I wanted to approach him for it and make it with him. I am very happy that he is part of team Brahmastra."