Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Ring In New Year Together In New York; Find Out Why We Think So

By
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been hitting headlines for their rumored relationship this year. Although the two have not confirmed that they are together, they have not denied it either. So their relationship is almost an open secret. Ranbir and Alia have celebrated many events together and it looks like they will be putting a great end to the year by ringing in the New Year together.

    Alia Bhatt jetted off to New York to join her rumored boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. A picture of the two of them clicked with fans has started making rounds on the internet, which makes us believe the two will be spending New Year's Eve together. Take a look at the picture!

    Ranbir-Alia To Ring In New Year’s Together

    'Ranalia', as they are fondly called by their fans, snapped a picture with a few of their fans in New York. The two look great together in what looks like a restaurant. Ranbir is wearing a light grey sweatshirt and black pants whereas Alia is wearing a red sweatshirt and black denims, with a no make - up look. Adorable, right?

    Ranbir and Alia allegedly started dating while they were working on Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie, Brahmastra. The two have since been making appearances together but have been rather coy about their relationship. However, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt spilled the beans on them in an interview when he said, "Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir... he's a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It's life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

    Recently, Alia blushed and admitted that her childhood celebrity crush was Ranbir Kapoor. During the Actress' Roundtable 2018 with Rajeeev Masand, when asked who her celebrity crush was, Alia revealed that she used to stare at Ranbir's pictures when she was younger. How lovely is it that they are together now!

    Monday, December 31, 2018
