Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt UPSET; They Feel Their Relationship Has Become A Mockery!

    While Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his upcoming movie Sanju and making himself available for press conferences everyday, he's been bombarded with questions not about Sanju, but about his relationship with Alia Bhatt and that has not gone down well with the actor who opened up by saying that he doesn't want his love life to be a reality show and feels that his relationship is being made a mockery. Ranbir Kapoor opened up to the Telegraph by saying,

    "I only talk when I'm promoting a film. But if I'm in a relationship at that point and someone asks me, of course, I'll address it. Sometimes, you and your partner decide not to talk about it and sometimes you're okay because there's nothing to be shy about or hide. Of course, we don't want to make a mockery of it and make it a reality show, but just to put things in perspective and that this is happening - respect my privacy and respect the fact that I'm sharing this with you."

    Ranbir Kapoor Further Commented

    "It comes from a place of just giving the relationship some dignity and respect."

    Some Gossips Are Stupid, Says Ranbir!

    "I have been privy to a lot of stupid gossip and conjecture and sometimes it causes a lot of misunderstandings, not just between the people involved, but also with your fans and the kind of perception people might have of you."

    It's A Part & Parcel Of Being A Star!

    "It used to bother me before but I've realised it's all part and parcel of show business. If people are interested in my life they'll write about it, and if I'm not speaking about it, they'll write even more, some of it true and some of it untrue."

    On The Professional Front

    Ranbir Kapoor is geared up for the release of Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju. The trailer and teaser has received a lot of positive reviews and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.


    Read more about: ranbir kapoor alia bhatt Sanju
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 10:54 [IST]
