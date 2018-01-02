 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Are Currently In Tel Aviv, Israel; We Know What They Are Up To!

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt SPOTTED together in Israel | FilmiBeat

After enjoying a quick gateway to Bali with her close friends, Alia Bhatt has hit the work mode. The actress recently flew to Tel Aviv, Israel. Accompanying her are Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the much awaited trilogy 'Brahmastra' bankrolled by Karan Johar. So, what are the trio doing in Tel Aviv? We have got the answers...

Get, Set, Prep Ranbir and Alia are on a recce there and have began prepping up for Brahmastra which will be helmed by Ayan Mukherji.

So Sweet Of Them! Amidst their busy schedule, the duo even obliged their fans in Tel Aviv with snaps. We came across few pictures of them doing rounds on the social media.

They Look 'Aww'dorable Together Alia looked stunning in a cream- colored dress. On the other hand, her co-star Ranbir flaunted his handsome looks in a black sweatshirt paired with black jeans.

It's Like Living In Two Parallel Worlds Alia also has Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy lined up next. When asked about working on these diametrically opposite films, Alia had said, "Brahmastra is a supernatural drama whereas Gully Boy is gritty. So, it's like iving in two parallel words. Plus, I really admire both, Ranveer [Singh, co-star in Gully Boy] and Ranbir [Kapoor, co-star in Brahmastra]. I am sure I will learn a lot from them."

Alia Confesses She's A Huge Fan Of Ranbir In the same interview, Alia had revealed, "I'm super-excited. I have always been open about the fact that I admire Ranbir as an actor, and I'm dying to work with him because I'm going to learn more about acting as a craft. I am just a big fan of Ranbir. I'm also most excited about working with Ayan because I loved his films. He's a very dear person."

Big B Is A Part Of The Film Speaking about the same, Alia had previously said, " We have always spoken of wanting to do a film together, and finally, I am sharing screen space with him."



Meanwhile, while talking about this dream project of his, Ayan Mukherji had said, "This film is a modern day film. It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is called 'Brahmastra' because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India. As far as costumes are concerned, there are some which may not be the way you would expect them to be. It's the biggest project of my life. All my hopes are pinned on this film. I hope it becomes the biggest success... I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film gets even bigger than the cast."



Brahmastra is slated to release on 15th August, 2019.







