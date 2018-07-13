English
 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor On His Drinking Habit: I Just Can't Stop Once I Start, Drinking Is In My Genes!

Ranbir Kapoor On His Drinking Habit: I Just Can't Stop Once I Start, Drinking Is In My Genes!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie Sanju was filled with drugs, women and alcohol and showed the actor just couldn't stop his bad habits. However, all of that was his reel life antics portraying Sanjay Dutt. Coming to Ranbir Kapoor's real life, the actor opened up about his drinking habit and said that he too finds it very hard to stop drinking and oncehe gets started, it just doesn't stop and continues for a very long time.

    The Sanju actor also went ahead by saying that he just can't control drinking alcohol as it runs deep in the family and said that they're all fond of it and it's in the Kapoor's genes now. "I don't have a drinking addiction but yes I have a tendency to drink a lot. When I start, I don't stop. I guess it's in my blood; you know how my family is. They are all very fond of alcohol. So, yes it's in my genes to drink," he said to Health & Nutrition magazine.

    Ranbir Kapoor Praises Neetu Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor also heaped praises on his mother Neetu Kapoor and stated that she's the one who actually cares much about his health and fitness and encourages him to lead a good lifestyle.

    I Am Improving, Says Ranbir

    However, Ranbir Kapoor sounded positive during the end of the interview regarding his drinking problem and said "I am improving." in terms of controlling his alcohol level intake.

    Mommy Neetu Helps Both Her Children

    "Staying healthy is something I adapt from my mother. She is so particular about it, and always encourages both my sister and me to follow a healthy lifestyle," said Ranbir Kapoor to Health & Nutrition magazine.

    When Asked How Does He Stay Fit!

    "I have my own football team in Mumbai City Football Club and I am a player myself. I love playing football, and try to play atleast twice a week," the actor summed it up to Health & Nutrition.


    Read more about: ranbir kapoor Sanju sanjay dutt
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue