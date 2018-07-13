 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor On His Drinking Habit: I Just Can't Stop Once I Start, Drinking Is In My Genes!

Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie Sanju was filled with drugs, women and alcohol and showed the actor just couldn't stop his bad habits. However, all of that was his reel life antics portraying Sanjay Dutt. Coming to Ranbir Kapoor's real life, the actor opened up about his drinking habit and said that he too finds it very hard to stop drinking and oncehe gets started, it just doesn't stop and continues for a very long time.

The Sanju actor also went ahead by saying that he just can't control drinking alcohol as it runs deep in the family and said that they're all fond of it and it's in the Kapoor's genes now. "I don't have a drinking addiction but yes I have a tendency to drink a lot. When I start, I don't stop. I guess it's in my blood; you know how my family is. They are all very fond of alcohol. So, yes it's in my genes to drink," he said to Health & Nutrition magazine.

