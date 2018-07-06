 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Can't Control His Father Rishi Kapoor, Expresses Anger Through His Mom Neetu Instead

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest release Sanju, and the movie is all set to cross Rs 200 Crore at the box office on the first week itself. Also, Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor is in the news lately for his arguments with Salman Khan's sister-in-law at Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony, and his tweets slamming other celebrities previously has not gone down well with Ranbir Kapoor. Especially when Rishi targeted Anurag Kashyap for Jagga Jasoos release debacle, Ranbir just didn't like it. Rishi had called Anurag Basu "irresponsible."

After Rishi Kapoor launched attacks against Anurag Basu in the No Filter interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened up to MidDay by saying that he "Felt really bad for Dada (Anurag Basu), and went ahead by saying that he sends harsh messages to his mother instead, so she can pass it on to Rishi. "I have never looked my father in the eye. I always look down and speak to him. And only say, 'Yes!' So, it was very hard for me to confront him on these things. But I always pass on a harsh message through my mom. What do I do, I can't control him."



During An Interview In May, 2018 In an interview in May, Neetu Kapoor praised Ranbir Kapoor as, "He's totally down-to-earth, he's simple and he never loses his cool" and Rishi Kapoor actually wanted Neetu to say, "He's a brat. He's a bully and he's loud."

Rishi Kapoor Cheered Ranbir's Sanju As Well "Cheers Ranbir! You don't know how proud your parents are. Thank you and god bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo!" he tweeted when Sanju crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office.

Rishi Kapoor Was Spellbound By Sanju "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," said Rishi Kapoor.

Sanju Stands Tall & Proud Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is standing tall and proud at the box office and collected Rs 200 Crore in its first week. The second weekend will see another big jump in its collections as well.

