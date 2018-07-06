English
Ranbir Kapoor Can't Control His Father Rishi Kapoor, Expresses Anger Through His Mom Neetu Instead

    Ranbir Kapoor Says, I Can't Control my Dad Rishi Kapoor; Here's Why | FIlmiBeat

    Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest release Sanju, and the movie is all set to cross Rs 200 Crore at the box office on the first week itself. Also, Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor is in the news lately for his arguments with Salman Khan's sister-in-law at Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony, and his tweets slamming other celebrities previously has not gone down well with Ranbir Kapoor. Especially when Rishi targeted Anurag Kashyap for Jagga Jasoos release debacle, Ranbir just didn't like it. Rishi had called Anurag Basu "irresponsible."

    After Rishi Kapoor launched attacks against Anurag Basu in the No Filter interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened up to MidDay by saying that he "Felt really bad for Dada (Anurag Basu), and went ahead by saying that he sends harsh messages to his mother instead, so she can pass it on to Rishi. "I have never looked my father in the eye. I always look down and speak to him. And only say, 'Yes!' So, it was very hard for me to confront him on these things. But I always pass on a harsh message through my mom. What do I do, I can't control him."

    Ranbir Kapoor Never Loses His Cool

    Though Rishi Kapoor has lost his cool several times in the past, Ranbir Kapoor never loses his cool. In fact in an interview, Neetu Kapoor praised Ranbir as, "He's totally down-to-earth, he's simple and he never loses his cool."

    Times Have Changed

    Rishi Kapoor was all furious during Jagga Jasoos release and called Anurah Kashyap "irresponsible" and compared him to a monkey. However, times have changed now as he's happy with Sanju and took to Twitter appreciating Ranbir Kapoor's work in the biopic.

    Sanju Changed Everything

    Rishi Kapoor had rarely appreciated his son Ranbir Kapoor in the past and Sanju changed that notion. He usually uses Twitter just to troll people, but this time Rishi had a change of heart and appreciated everyone involved in the film.

    Sanju Stands Tall & Proud

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is standing tall and proud at the box office and the second weekend might see another big jump in its collections.


