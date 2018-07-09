 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris, Inside Pics Prove They Had A Blast!

Alia bhatt Missing Ranbir Kapoor's Mother Neetu Kapoor Birthday; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

There's no greater joy than stealing away some precious moments with your near and dear ones in your life. Neetu Kapoor who turned 60 yesterday ringed in her birthday with her family in Paris. Her son Ranbir Kapoor who's just had a blockbuster film too made sure to spend some quality time with his family. Neetu's husband Rishi Kapoor had planned the celebration. A source had earlier told a leading daily, "Rishi Kapoor is in charge of all the arrangements. He will personally look into everything, including the birthday itinerary." Krishna Raj Kapoor was also a part of Neetu's birthday celebration.

Later, Neetu and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to give us a little sneak-peek into their Parisian celebrations. Check out the lovely pictures right away here-

Ranbir Indulges In Some Fam-Jam Birthday celebrations are incomplete without a family click! Look at Ranbir giving a piggyback ride to his niece Samaira. Recently while speaking to us, Ranbir had opened up, "With me, Samaira is a bit shy. But I hope I can build a very healthy relationship with her. I feel that's a very new dynamic in my life, to have a niece. She's my own blood. So, I am looking forward to building a very strong relationship with her." A Dinner Date The Kapoor family can be seen dining here. Candid pictures always make for such adorable moments, don't they? Say Cheese Ranbir and his sister Riddhima pose for a selfie with Riddhima's hubby joining in. Adorable Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and her daughter Samaira in a frame! Cuteness all over, we say! Ladies Power Krishna Raj Kapoor, Neetu and Riddhima settle for a quick picture and we are totally lovin' it!

Earlier in a interview, Ranbir had admitted that he's more closer to his mother than his father. He was quoted as saying, "I think that's true (for kids) in most Indian families, where the father is away at work and is a strict person. Growing up, we hardly saw our father. Back then, they used to do two shifts a day, six movies a year. We could only see him during holidays - in Ooty, Kashmir or Switzerland. He'd be shooting there, and we needed a holiday, so we'd go where he was."

Meanwhile, check out some inside videos from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations here-

