 »   »   » This Picture Will Make Ranveer Singh Jealous! Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Look So Hot Together

Deepika Padukone stuns Ranbir Kapoor by her STUNNING looks at Mijwan Fashion Show | FilmiBeat

Before dating Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was happily committed to the Kapoor scion. Deepika even got Ranbir's initials tattooed on her nape, but she did not get it removed even after their split. The ex-couple share a great equation and are good friends. They recently turned showstoppers at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 for Manish Malhotra. A candid picture of the two from the event is going viral on the Internet.

And we must say it's always a pleasure to see them together. In the picture, Deepika is seen wearing an embellished lehenga choli with floral motifs while Ranbir is in black bandhgala.

Check It Out For the uninitiated, Mijwan Fashion Show took place a few days ago but Manish Malhotra shared this behind-the-scenes photoshoot of Ranbir and Deepika as his Instagram story recently. Deepika Is So Beautiful Praising Deepika Padukone, Ranbir had told Vogue India, "Deepika Padukone is amazingly talented, so beautiful. I have done films with her, I have been on reality shows with her." She Is A Professional ‘'This is a different medium, I have never walked the ramp with her. She's a professional at it; she started with modeling. So, I am excited.'' Ranbir Makes Everything Look Good When Deepika was asked about Ranbir's style, she told a web portal, "I think I like the way whatever he wears he carries it off with such ease. I think it is in his body language. There is a lot of ease. I think whatever he wears, he carried it off easily and he makes everything look good." Those Who Don't Know Shabana Azmi runs Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS), an NGO, which was founded by her father. It was launched with the goal of creating employment opportunities for rural women.

Talking about the same, Shabana Azmi had said in a statement, "My father believed that India's remarkable economic progress can only be meaningful if it reaches rural India, where 80 per cent of the population lives, but is denied access to opportunity. His prophetic words have become my mantra in the work that I do with the weak and the dispossessed. When Kaifi saheb embarked on the journey alone, Mijwan (a village in Uttar Pradesh) did not even figure on the map of India. Today, Mijwan is known all over the world.''

Also Read: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Wedding Update: An Exotic Location Finalized Owing To THIS Reason