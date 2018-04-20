 »   »   » Mijwan 2018 Live Pics: Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor Prove They're The Coolest Ex-flame Of B-town

Related Articles
Finally, the much awaited night has arrived as the 'Walk Of Mijwan 2018' has already started and we are here with all the live pictures. Mijwan 2018 is one of the most anticipated events of the year as this time Manish Malhotra has chosen the ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as his show-stoppers and we're so elated to see them together on stage. After all, It doesn't happen every day.
Malhotra looked every bit excited to showcase the variations of Chikankari along with elegant embroidery techniques with the 'Mijwan Summer 2018' line.
Oh My My!
Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone takes the crowd by storm. The show celebrates the seventh edition of Manish Malhotra's label in association with the Mijwan Welfare Society.
We Can’t Decide Who’s Looking Better!
While Deepika Padukone looked simply ethereal in her white outfit, designed by Manish Malhotra Ranbir Kapoor complimented her, donning a black kurta, full of embroidery.
Fans Root For Ran-Deep
It's been hardly a few minutes the duo has hit the ramp and Internet is already losing it. Fans are totally rooting for them and wishing that very soon, Ranbir & Deepika sign a film.
Manish Is Thankful To Deepika & Ranbir
Earlier, before the show, Manish Malhotra had expressed his gratitude to Ranbir & Deepika for walking the show and had said, "It gives me immense pleasure to share that Ranbir and Deepika will be walking the ramp for Mijwan, a project very close to my heart, on April 19 at JW Marriot. I am really glad that both Ranbir and Deepika's health allows them to walk for my show."
We Do Agree With You Manish!
"We are excited to showcase our design direction for Summer 2018 spotlighting the art of Chikankari. Both actors truly embody the global-Indian appeal that the collection stands for," he had added.
Ranbir On Walking For Mijwan 2018
About walking for the show, Ranbir had said, "We, the young people of India, need to turn our attention towards rural India and focus on empowering the girl child."
Ranbir: Be The Change
"My sister Riddhima and I were raised as equals and I want every girl and boy to be treated equally. To my young friends, I say "Be the Change you wish to see in the world. You can do it and your time starts now," had added Ranbir."
Shabana Azmi Poses For The Media
For the uninitiated Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS) was found by Shabana Azmi's father Kaifi Azmi and it's helping many rural women out there in different work sector.
Celebs Turn Up At Mijwan 2018
Celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre and Yami Gautam are seen in attendance to cheer Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, for walking the show for a good cause.
