 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Deeply In Love With Alia Bhatt; Says When In Love, Even Water Tastes Like Sherbet!

Long ago in an interview, Alia Bhatt had confessed that she had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. Soon, reports about her growing closeness to Ranbir started pouring in when the duo began shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Finally all speculations were put to rest when the 'Sanju' actor confirmed dating Alia in an interview with GQ magazine.
The magazine quoted him as saying, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space." The actor looks happy to confess about his feelings for Alia. Recently in an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir spoke about falling in love with Alia and had this to share-
Love Is The Greatest Feeling In The World
In a conversation with senior journalist Anupama Chopra, Ranbir opened up saying, "Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world, the greatest feeling in the world."
Ranbir Is In Love Again & Doesn't Shy Away From Flaunting It
He said, "When you fall in love, everything is great, even water tastes like sherbet. You feel great."
Life Feels Great Because Of Love, Says Ranbir
"It (love) does to me as a human being. That's who I am. If I feel good about myself, the day, waking up in the morning and going to work, it's because life is great and love makes life great," the actor further added.
Do We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing Soon?
Lately, there have been reports doing the rounds that this new 'it' couple in Bollywood might get hitched by 2020. In fact in one of the interviews, Alia even hinted at getting married before she turns 30. A Bollywoodlife report quoted a source as saying, "Alia is in a great phase of her life right now. She is in love and they both are sure of each other. Marriage is certainly on the cards but it won't happen before 2020."
The Couple Is In No Mood To Hid Their Relationship
From Alia going out for dinner with Ranbir's family to the 'Sanju' actor talking about love in his interviews, the lovebirds are painting the town red with their newfound romance.
It's A Beautiful Feeling
In an interview with Rajeev Masand earlier when quizzed about his new lady love, Ranbir had said, "I think every human being does extraordinary things only when they are in love.So I believe that love is something which is a privilege if it comes in your life and to be in happy, beautiful positive place a relationship with it could be with a girl, a guy, with a friend your mother your father or anybody but when there is some genuine love, it's really beautiful."
The Beginning Of A Love Story
Apparently Ranbir had officially asked Alia out on New Year's Eve last year when they were shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria. He had reportedly told his soccer mates about the new development in his life soon after flying back to Mumbai.
Meanwhile what do you guys think about Ranbir opening about his new romance? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
