 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor Deeply In Love With Alia Bhatt; Says When In Love, Even Water Tastes Like Sherbet!

Love Is The Greatest Feeling In The World

In a conversation with senior journalist Anupama Chopra, Ranbir opened up saying, "Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world, the greatest feeling in the world."











Ranbir Is In Love Again & Doesn't Shy Away From Flaunting It

He said, "When you fall in love, everything is great, even water tastes like sherbet. You feel great."



Life Feels Great Because Of Love, Says Ranbir

"It (love) does to me as a human being. That's who I am. If I feel good about myself, the day, waking up in the morning and going to work, it's because life is great and love makes life great," the actor further added.











Do We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing Soon?

Lately, there have been reports doing the rounds that this new 'it' couple in Bollywood might get hitched by 2020. In fact in one of the interviews, Alia even hinted at getting married before she turns 30. A Bollywoodlife report quoted a source as saying, "Alia is in a great phase of her life right now. She is in love and they both are sure of each other. Marriage is certainly on the cards but it won't happen before 2020."



The Couple Is In No Mood To Hid Their Relationship

From Alia going out for dinner with Ranbir's family to the 'Sanju' actor talking about love in his interviews, the lovebirds are painting the town red with their newfound romance.











It's A Beautiful Feeling

In an interview with Rajeev Masand earlier when quizzed about his new lady love, Ranbir had said, "I think every human being does extraordinary things only when they are in love.So I believe that love is something which is a privilege if it comes in your life and to be in happy, beautiful positive place a relationship with it could be with a girl, a guy, with a friend your mother your father or anybody but when there is some genuine love, it's really beautiful."



The Beginning Of A Love Story

Apparently Ranbir had officially asked Alia out on New Year's Eve last year when they were shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria. He had reportedly told his soccer mates about the new development in his life soon after flying back to Mumbai.









